Abrahams all packed up and ready to go
The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says Abrahams has packed up his office but will be reporting for duty for the rest of this week.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams will complete a handover period to the new acting head Silas Ramaite before taking some time off to decide on the way forward.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Ramaite to act as prosecutions boss following the Constitutional Court ruling on Monday which confirmed Abrahams’ appointment was invalid.
“Engaging with the acting NDPP [National Director of Public Prosecutions] in terms of handover... remember we’ve got some historical matters that he has to engage with. After that, he will take a couple of weeks with his family, then decide on a way forward.”
Abrahams was an advocate in the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit prior to being appointed as the national director.
He says he will take some time off before deciding on his future.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has committed to appointing a permanent head of the NPA within the 90 days set by the Constitutional Court.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
