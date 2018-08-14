SABC, MultiChoice sign new channel agreement
The agreement follows extensive discussions as the current contract is set to expire at the end of August.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and MultiChoice have signed a new channel agreement.
This will allow SABC News and SABC Encore channels to continue to broadcast on DStv.
The agreement follows extensive discussions as the current contract is set to expire at the end of August.
Both entities say this agreement will give their relationship a new start.
The executive director of South African National Editors' Forum Kate Skinner says this is a much better deal than the previous one.
“The thing that was very problematic about the last one, was that there was a sense that the archive had actually, kind of so-called handed over to MultiChoice. So, this new deal… the SABC takes control of the public content.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
