SABC, MultiChoice sign new channel agreement

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

SABC, MultiChoice sign new channel agreement

The agreement follows extensive discussions as the current contract is set to expire at the end of August.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and MultiChoice have signed a new channel agreement.

This will allow SABC News and SABC Encore channels to continue to broadcast on DStv.

The agreement follows extensive discussions as the current contract is set to expire at the end of August.

Both entities say this agreement will give their relationship a new start.

The executive director of South African National Editors' Forum Kate Skinner says this is a much better deal than the previous one.

“The thing that was very problematic about the last one, was that there was a sense that the archive had actually, kind of so-called handed over to MultiChoice. So, this new deal… the SABC takes control of the public content.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA