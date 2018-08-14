Popular Topics
Report: Some MDC Alliance members seeking to oust Nelson Chamisa

Chamisa’s critics are said to want him replaced by secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa addresses the press on the elections thus far, stating they have been rigged. Thomas Holder/EWN
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa addresses the press on the elections thus far, stating they have been rigged. Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

ZIMBABWE - A leading private daily in Zimbabwe is reporting that some members of the opposition MDC Alliance want to push Nelson Chamisa out of power in the wake of last month’s elections.

The officials are said to blame Chamisa for failing to unite the party ahead of the elections, and for allowing rival alliance candidates to stand in some constituencies which meant the vote was split.

What’s interesting is that this story comes from the private NewsDay, whose editorial stance has been fairly anti-Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The paper quotes unnamed sources as saying they want Chamisa toppled at the party’s next congress in 2019.
Chamisa’s critics are said to want him replaced by secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora, who’s a lawyer and a long-serving member of the MDC, last week had to deny reports of tensions between him and Chamisa.

Young people apparently remain firmly behind the MDC leader, who still has huge support on Twitter. Youth secretary James Chidhakwa told NewsDay that Chamisa is still their congress choice for leader.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

