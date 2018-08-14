Report: Some MDC Alliance members seeking to oust Nelson Chamisa
Chamisa’s critics are said to want him replaced by secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.
ZIMBABWE - A leading private daily in Zimbabwe is reporting that some members of the opposition MDC Alliance want to push Nelson Chamisa out of power in the wake of last month’s elections.
The officials are said to blame Chamisa for failing to unite the party ahead of the elections, and for allowing rival alliance candidates to stand in some constituencies which meant the vote was split.
What’s interesting is that this story comes from the private NewsDay, whose editorial stance has been fairly anti-Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The paper quotes unnamed sources as saying they want Chamisa toppled at the party’s next congress in 2019.
Chamisa’s critics are said to want him replaced by secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora.
Mwonzora, who’s a lawyer and a long-serving member of the MDC, last week had to deny reports of tensions between him and Chamisa.
Young people apparently remain firmly behind the MDC leader, who still has huge support on Twitter. Youth secretary James Chidhakwa told NewsDay that Chamisa is still their congress choice for leader.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
[ANALYSIS] Kabila’s decision to step aside won’t change DRC’s power dynamics
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
Zimbabwe’s Constantino Chiwenga responds to possible further US sanctions
-
Ethiopian forces kill at least 40 in east - regional official
-
[WATCH] Arsenal sponsored by... Rwanda?
-
[OPINION] Can Southern Africa’s liberation movements abandon old bad habits?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.