Reggie Nkabinde ready to step up as ANCYL leader
Lobbying for the position of president has already started with a few names being mentioned including, Reggie Nkabinde’s.
JOHANNESBURG – Outgoing African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde has told Eyewitness News that he is ready to take over from Collin Maine as president of the youth league when the organisation sits for its elective conference in the next few months.
Lobbying for the position of president has already started with a few names being mentioned, including Nkabinde’s.
Nkabinde has ditched his music production company Mabalane Noise to focus on politics.
He says that several ANC structures have lobbied for him to be the next president of the ANCYL.
“And I’ve responded positively and the age is still on my side and I’m still available because I’m still a member of the youth league.”
He says he has big plans for the youth organisations should he be elected to the helm.
“In the youth league, we seek to have the youth league that’s vibrant and that vibrancy for me speaks to the youth league that will be able to be the voice for society. We want to change it and position it differently.”
Nkabinde says that he wants an ANCYL that will not be influenced by ANC leaders and that will distance itself from the views of the elders.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
