Rand bounces back after Turkey-linked slump
The rand, one of the most deeply traded emerging market currencies worldwide, fell more than 10% early on Monday before recovering to end the day around 2.3% weaker.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand gained more than 1% early on Tuesday, bouncing back from a two-year low struck a day before, when investors dumped emerging market assets because of fears over the Turkish economy.
At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at R14.2250 versus the dollar, 1.3% stronger than its close on Monday.
Government bonds were also stronger in early deals, as the yield on the benchmark government bond maturing in 2026 fell 8 basis points to 8.97%.
The rand, one of the most deeply traded emerging market currencies worldwide, fell more than 10% early on Monday before recovering to end the day around 2.3% weaker.
The magnitude of the rand’s slide caught the South African Reserve Bank by surprise, but a deputy governor at the bank told Reuters that the regulator was “nowhere near” intervening to support the currency.
The Turkish lira, which is down around 45% against the dollar this year, edged up on Tuesday after the country’s central bank pledged to provide liquidity.
The rand is down around 13% against the US currency this year.
Analysts have highlighted South Africa’s narrower current account deficit and smaller stock of short-term external debt than Turkey as reasons why investors should not be overly concerned by recent rand weakness at a time of dollar strength.
Popular in Business
-
Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy
-
Gold Fields plans to slash jobs in mine restructure
-
Eskom: Cutting power to defaulting municipalities a last resort
-
Gautrain expects full resumption of services after strike ends
-
Eskom urges unions to accept wage offer
-
Sarb 'nowhere near' intervention on rand - deputy governor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.