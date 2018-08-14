Ramaphosa to unveil govt plan to eradicate school pit toilets
Two months after the Basic Education Department's initial deadline to come up with an emergency plan to address challenges around unsafe sanitation at schools, president Ramaphosa will finally spell out government's plan.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday morning unveil details around how government plans to eradicate pit toilets at state schools.
In March, Ramaphosa gave Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga a month to conduct an audit and three months to roll-out an infrastructure plan.
The president's intervention followed the death of a five-year-old girl who drowned after falling into a pit latrine at her school in the Eastern Cape. In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape drowned in a Limpopo pit toilet.
The department's Elijah Mhlanga says: “When we look at the way this particular challenge is being addressed, it’s slow. They work on the basis of what’s budgeted for.”
Mhlanga says that a number of funders from the private sector have come forward to assist government.

