Ramaphosa hopes to appoint acting NDPP after consulting Justice Minister

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says that President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping to announce the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) on Tuesday after consulting with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha.

The Constitutional Court on Monday found that former President Jacob Zuma's decision to remove Mxolisi Nxasana as the NDPP was an abuse of power and unconstitutional.

It ruled that Nxasana must pay back the millions he received as a golden handshake and re-affirmed the finding that Advocate Shaun Abrahams’ appointment is invalid.

Spokesperson Khusela Diko says the Presidency's priority is to find an appropriate acting replacement as soon as possible.

“We’ve no doubt that the president will move with the necessary speed to make an announcement as it relates to the acting NDPP.

“From then on, within the 90 days, the president will make an announcement on the permanent head of the NDPP.”

REACTION

The Constitutional Court ruling declaring Abrahams’ appointment as prosecution boss invalid has been broadly welcomed by political parties as well as civil society groups.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe believes the ruling will provide President Ramaphosa space to urgently resolve the leadership question at the NPA.

“The restoration of the independence of this key law enforcement agency is critical to the ANC.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Mmusi Maimane said the court did the right thing.

“It is correct that Mr Abrahams is not fit to hold the position of national director of public prosecutions, and we felt in the previous term there was not impartiality.”

Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says the Constitutional Court has once against saved South Africa and has highlighted the abuse of power by former President Zuma.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)