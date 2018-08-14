Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: Govt, private sector in partnership to eradicate pit toilets

President Ramaphosa says the safe toilets initiative is overdue in the country following the deaths of pupils at schools.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative in Pretoria on 14 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative in Pretoria on 14 August 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa says government has partnered with the private sector to eradicate pit toilets at South Africa’s school.

Ramaphosa has launched the "Sanitation Appropriate for Education" initiative in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

In March, he directed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to conduct an audit and implement an urgent plan following the death of a five-year-old girl in a pit toilet at a school in the Eastern Cape.

President Ramaphosa says the safe toilets initiative is overdue in the country following the deaths of pupils at schools.

“It’s a pity that this type of initiative was sparked off by the tragedy of young people dying.”

Ramaphosa says schools should be safe centres for building communities.

“Schools should really be places where children have fun, where children get educated and where children can have a sense that they’re safe.”

During Ramaphosa’s speech, three women held a silent protest over poor school infrastructure.

Timeline

