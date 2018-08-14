Ramaphosa: Govt, private sector in partnership to eradicate pit toilets
President Ramaphosa says the safe toilets initiative is overdue in the country following the deaths of pupils at schools.
PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa says government has partnered with the private sector to eradicate pit toilets at South Africa’s school.
Ramaphosa has launched the "Sanitation Appropriate for Education" initiative in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.
In March, he directed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to conduct an audit and implement an urgent plan following the death of a five-year-old girl in a pit toilet at a school in the Eastern Cape.
“It’s a pity that this type of initiative was sparked off by the tragedy of young people dying.”
#PitToilets Minister Angie Motshekga says they’ve been working since the president instructed them to ensure that they come up with an urgent plan to eradicate pit toilets at schools. Motshekga has thanked organisations that have assisted in the project. TK pic.twitter.com/sJrupQzUzU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 14, 2018
#PitToilets President Ramaphosa now on the podium, he greets all those gathered. TK pic.twitter.com/pwO6PqzOGa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 14, 2018
#PitToilets 3 young women are holding a silent protest over poor infrastructure as Ramaphosa speaks. TK pic.twitter.com/msEUDAJYCd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 14, 2018
Ramaphosa says schools should be safe centres for building communities.
“Schools should really be places where children have fun, where children get educated and where children can have a sense that they’re safe.”
During Ramaphosa’s speech, three women held a silent protest over poor school infrastructure.
