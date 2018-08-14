Ramaphosa appoints Silas Ramaite as acting NPA head

This follows Monday’s ruling by the Constitutional Court on the appointment of advocate Shaun Abrahams.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Silas Ramaite as acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The court found that former President Jacob Zuma's decision to remove Mxolisi Nxasana was an abuse of power and unconstitutional.

More to follow.