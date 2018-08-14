Parliament welcomes ConCourt ruling on Shaun Abrahams
President Cyril Ramaphosa now has three months to appoint a new head at the NPA.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament has welcomed the Constitutional Court's ruling nullifying the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as National Director of Public Prosecutions.
The apex court on Monday found the removal of former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Mxolisi Nxasana was unconstitutional and invalid along with the subsequent appointment of Abrahams as his successor.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says: “We believe that the outcome will strengthen the law-making function of Parliament. The institution will, within speculated timeframe, ensure that the NPA acts in line with the Constitution of the Republic.”
WATCH: Court rules Abrahams' appointment as NPA boss invalid
