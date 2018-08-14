Parliament hears govt's entire IT system was affected by power outage

The head of the State Information Technology Agency has told Parliament the power outage that caused Home Affairs systems to shutdown triggered a "catastrophic event" that affected all of government.

The head of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has told Parliament that the power outage that caused Home Affairs' systems to shutdown triggered a "catastrophic event" that affected all of government.

Sita CEO Dr Setumo Mohapi and the Department of Home Affairs have been called to Parliament to explain what went wrong.

Mohapi has painted a worrying picture of system and communication failures.

Sita’s generator kicked in when power from Tshwane municipality failed at 2am but its fuel pump burned out for reasons that are as yet unclear.

An overloaded UPS battery system then went into distress and systems had to be shut down at Home Affairs as well as government’s entire IT plant.

Mohapi on Tuesday explained: “It was a catastrophic event that affected not just Home Affairs but the entire IT system of government.”

Mohapi’s apologised for what happened, including a second power outage that took place on Monday, when Home Affairs systems were again down for around 90 minutes.

Mohapi says he wasn’t informed until hours after the power outage. Home Affairs’ acting Director-General Thulani Mavuso says they also had no early warning, leading to their systems crashing rather than being properly shut down.

