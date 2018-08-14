Parliament hears govt's entire IT system was affected by power outage
The head of the State Information Technology Agency has told Parliament the power outage that caused Home Affairs systems to shutdown triggered a "catastrophic event" that affected all of government.
CAPE TOWN - It's emerged that not only Home Affairs but IT systems across government were affected by Friday’s power outage.
The head of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has told Parliament that the power outage that caused Home Affairs' systems to shutdown triggered a "catastrophic event" that affected all of government.
Sita CEO Dr Setumo Mohapi and the Department of Home Affairs have been called to Parliament to explain what went wrong.
Mohapi has painted a worrying picture of system and communication failures.
Sita’s generator kicked in when power from Tshwane municipality failed at 2am but its fuel pump burned out for reasons that are as yet unclear.
An overloaded UPS battery system then went into distress and systems had to be shut down at Home Affairs as well as government’s entire IT plant.
Mohapi on Tuesday explained: “It was a catastrophic event that affected not just Home Affairs but the entire IT system of government.”
Mohapi’s apologised for what happened, including a second power outage that took place on Monday, when Home Affairs systems were again down for around 90 minutes.
Mohapi says he wasn’t informed until hours after the power outage. Home Affairs’ acting Director-General Thulani Mavuso says they also had no early warning, leading to their systems crashing rather than being properly shut down.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Authorities don't suspect foul play in author Mark Minnie's death, for now
-
Mark Minnie, co-author of Magnus Malan exposé, found dead
-
Nxasana: Others need to be questioned about payout
-
Nxasana: I didn't know it was a golden handshake
-
Eskom warns of loadshedding risk for Tuesday
-
Man arrested in Bellville for human trafficking
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.