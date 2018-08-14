Old Mutual unveils new water filtration plant to cut back on water usage
With the unveiling of a new water filtration plant on Monday, more than 9,000 employees and contractors are off the water grid.
CAPE TOWN - More corporates are looking at innovative ways to cut back on their water use.
A Pinelands-based business park is set to save up to 15 million litres of water each month.
With the unveiling of a new water filtration plant on Monday, more than 9,000 employees and contractors are off the water grid.
Old Mutual national technical manager Khiyam Fredericks explains: “What we’ve done on site is installed a complete modular black water to portable water filtration system. We’re capturing all our sewerage water, pumping it all the way back and then filtering it through about 10 filtration processes, to get it to drinking standards.”
Experts say that consumption, through the implementation of water-saving measures, has already dropped by 30%, even before the water filtration unit came into play.
A view of the water filtration plant at Old Mutual in Pinelands, Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Mark Minnie, co-author of Magnus Malan exposé, found dead
-
Nxasana: I didn't know it was a golden handshake
-
[CARTOON] Righting the Scales of Justice
-
AfriForum's land expropriation list fake, says dept
-
Henri Van Breda in bid to appeal conviction, sentencing
-
Ramaphosa hopes to appoint acting NDPP after consulting Justice Minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.