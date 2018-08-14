Old Mutual unveils new water filtration plant to cut back on water usage

With the unveiling of a new water filtration plant on Monday, more than 9,000 employees and contractors are off the water grid.

CAPE TOWN - More corporates are looking at innovative ways to cut back on their water use.

A Pinelands-based business park is set to save up to 15 million litres of water each month.

Old Mutual national technical manager Khiyam Fredericks explains: “What we’ve done on site is installed a complete modular black water to portable water filtration system. We’re capturing all our sewerage water, pumping it all the way back and then filtering it through about 10 filtration processes, to get it to drinking standards.”

Experts say that consumption, through the implementation of water-saving measures, has already dropped by 30%, even before the water filtration unit came into play.

A view of the water filtration plant at Old Mutual in Pinelands, Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

