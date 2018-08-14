Old Mutual unveils new water filtration plant to cut back on water usage

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Old Mutual unveils new water filtration plant to cut back on water usage

With the unveiling of a new water filtration plant on Monday, more than 9,000 employees and contractors are off the water grid.

Old Mutual national technical manager Khiyam Fredericks. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Old Mutual national technical manager Khiyam Fredericks. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - More corporates are looking at innovative ways to cut back on their water use.

A Pinelands-based business park is set to save up to 15 million litres of water each month.

With the unveiling of a new water filtration plant on Monday, more than 9,000 employees and contractors are off the water grid.

Old Mutual national technical manager Khiyam Fredericks explains: “What we’ve done on site is installed a complete modular black water to portable water filtration system. We’re capturing all our sewerage water, pumping it all the way back and then filtering it through about 10 filtration processes, to get it to drinking standards.”

Experts say that consumption, through the implementation of water-saving measures, has already dropped by 30%, even before the water filtration unit came into play.

A view of the water filtration plant at Old Mutual in Pinelands, Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

A view of the water filtration plant at Old Mutual in Pinelands, Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA