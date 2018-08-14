Nxasana: Others need to be questioned about payout

The Constitutional Court has found that former President Jacob Zuma's decision to remove Nxasana as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) was an abuse of power and unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Mxolisi Nxasana hasn't divulged whether or not he still has the R10 million paid out to him after he was removed from his position.

It ruled that Nxasana must pay back the millions he received as a golden handshake and reaffirmed the finding that Advocate Shaun Abrahams' appointment is invalid.

Nxasana says he didn't know that he had received a golden handshake. After consulting with his lawyers, however, they agreed the settlement was invalid.

He says others also need to be questioned about the payout.

“The Minister of Justice was also a signatory to that agreement and nobody is challenging his involvement in that. Also, Advocate Pikoli also left and he was paid out. Nobody is questioning that payout.”

In an interview on Radio 702 on Tuesday morning, Bongani Bingwa asked Nxasana if he still has the money. He replied: “I have to find it.”

