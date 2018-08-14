Popular Topics
Nxasana: ConCourt ruling a vindication for me

The apex court on Monday found that former President Jacob Zuma's decision to remove Mxolisi Nxasana as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) was an abuse of power and unconstitutional.

Mxolisi Nxasana speaks to the media after the Constitutional Court ruling on 13 August 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Mxolisi Nxasana speaks to the media after the Constitutional Court ruling on 13 August 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana says that the Constitutional Court ruling is a vindication for him and others who've been removed from office as well.

The apex court on Monday found that former President Jacob Zuma's decision to remove Nxasana as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) was an abuse of power and unconstitutional.

It ruled that he must pay back the millions he received as a golden handshake and reaffirmed the finding that Advocate Shaun Abrahams' appointment is invalid.

Speaking on Radio 702 on Tuesday morning, Nxasana explains that the ruling is certainly a vindication for him.

"Remember I appealed the decision at the North Gauteng High Court, my appeal was upheld in that regard and it had become apparent to me that the president did not want me anymore and we mustn't lose sight of what had happened to my predecessors. A person who comes to mind is Advocate Vusi Pikoli."

Nxasana says it was apparent that Zuma wanted to get rid of him much like his persecutor Vusi Pikoli.

“He was subjected to a disciplinary inquiry in which he was cleared. But it didn’t end there because there was this willingness to get rid of him and I can imagine the humiliation that he was put through.”

Vusi Pikoli has taken to Twitter, saying that he has no intention of returning.

Nxasana says he also didn't know that he had received a golden handshake.

"I made it very clear that firstly I didn't know that it was a golden handshake and secondly, I didn't know it was improper but in hindsight when I sought the opinion from my legal team, we all agreed that the settlement agreement was invalid."

However, constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says Nxasana received far more than what he would have if he had retired.

“Vusi Pikoli had also taken a package but I think it was different in what the court said it was, in this case, being so exceptional. The amount of money that was given to him looks a little bit like public funds were used to him out.”

The Presidency says that President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping to announce the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions today.

