NPA to seek guidance from Ramaphosa over NDPP position

PRETORIA – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will seek guidance from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the position of Advocate Shaun Abrahams.

Ramaphosa’s office announced on Monday it has taken note of the court ruling and will announce his decisions in this regard in due course.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court confirmed the invalidity of the settlement for former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana and the subsequent appointment of Abrahams.

The court found that former President Jacob Zuma abused his power when he agreed to pay Nxasana R17 million to leave office.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku declined to be drawn on the status of Abrahams or the possibility of who may replace him.

“The appointing authority is the president. Now we will wait for guidance from him before we actually comment on the issue.”

President Ramaphosa has been ordered to appoint a new prosecutions boss within 90 days.

The effect of the court order means Abrahams will probably return to his position at the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit.

The court further ordered that his decisions while head of the NPA shall remain valid.

Meanwhile, Abrahams said he’s disappointed at the court ruling but notes it made no finding about his fitness or otherwise to hold office.

Mfaku said they have noted the judgment.

“Obviously, he is disappointed, remember the judgment was not about his fitness to hold office. He was not party to any negotiated settlement; however, he respects the decision of the apex court.”

Meanwhile, Nxasana has also expressed disappointment at the court’s ruling that he not be reinstated, which is what he was hoping for.

The court found that he was not free of blame in the manner in which he vacated office and described the process embarked upon by Zuma as an abuse of power.