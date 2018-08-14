NPA to seek guidance from Ramaphosa over NDPP position
Ramaphosa’s office announced on Monday it has taken note of the court ruling and will announce his decisions in this regard in due course.
PRETORIA – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will seek guidance from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the position of Advocate Shaun Abrahams.
Ramaphosa’s office announced on Monday it has taken note of the court ruling and will announce his decisions in this regard in due course.
On Monday, the Constitutional Court confirmed the invalidity of the settlement for former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana and the subsequent appointment of Abrahams.
The court found that former President Jacob Zuma abused his power when he agreed to pay Nxasana R17 million to leave office.
The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku declined to be drawn on the status of Abrahams or the possibility of who may replace him.
“The appointing authority is the president. Now we will wait for guidance from him before we actually comment on the issue.”
President Ramaphosa has been ordered to appoint a new prosecutions boss within 90 days.
The effect of the court order means Abrahams will probably return to his position at the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit.
The court further ordered that his decisions while head of the NPA shall remain valid.
WATCH: Court rules Abrahams’ appointment as NPA boss invalid
Meanwhile, Abrahams said he’s disappointed at the court ruling but notes it made no finding about his fitness or otherwise to hold office.
Mfaku said they have noted the judgment.
“Obviously, he is disappointed, remember the judgment was not about his fitness to hold office. He was not party to any negotiated settlement; however, he respects the decision of the apex court.”
Meanwhile, Nxasana has also expressed disappointment at the court’s ruling that he not be reinstated, which is what he was hoping for.
The court found that he was not free of blame in the manner in which he vacated office and described the process embarked upon by Zuma as an abuse of power.
Popular in Politics
-
Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy
-
Shaun Abrahams ‘disappointed’ with ConCourt judgment
-
[WATCH] The DA video the SABC 'refused' to air
-
Reggie Nkabinde ready to step up as ANCYL leader
-
'There’s absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done'
-
DA to ‘go by the book’ in process to select new Knysna mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.