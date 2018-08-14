Popular Topics
Musician L'vovo tackles tough questions on why musicians die broke

Many South Africans have questioned why musicians who are known for providing some of the country's greatest hits, end up with nothing to show for it and even dying broke.

FILE: Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango, born Thokozani Ndlovu. Picture: L'vovoSA/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - For as long as musicians have been singing on local and international stages and amassing throngs of fans, there have been many who have died paupers despite the money their music makes.

Examples of such cases in South Africa include Mbaqanga singer, Simon 'Mahlathini' Nkabinde, gospel singer Lundi Tyamara, Kwaito musician Siphiwe 'Brown Dash' Mpamile and hip-hop star Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize, who passed away last week.

Many in and outside the music industry have questioned why musicians who are known for providing some of the country's greatest hits, end up with nothing to show for it, even to the extent that their families need financial assistance to help bury them.

Durban-based kwaito star L'vovo Derrango, born Thokozani Ndlovu, took to his Twitter account to post a mini-lecture on how exactly musicians earn money from their talents, how most of it ends up going to record labels and other parties and how local radio and TV stations deprive musicians of royalties by not playing their music.

