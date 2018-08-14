Musician L'vovo tackles tough questions on why musicians die broke

Many South Africans have questioned why musicians who are known for providing some of the country's greatest hits, end up with nothing to show for it and even dying broke.

JOHANNESBURG - For as long as musicians have been singing on local and international stages and amassing throngs of fans, there have been many who have died paupers despite the money their music makes.

Examples of such cases in South Africa include Mbaqanga singer, Simon 'Mahlathini' Nkabinde, gospel singer Lundi Tyamara, Kwaito musician Siphiwe 'Brown Dash' Mpamile and hip-hop star Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize, who passed away last week.

Many in and outside the music industry have questioned why musicians who are known for providing some of the country's greatest hits, end up with nothing to show for it, even to the extent that their families need financial assistance to help bury them.

Durban-based kwaito star L'vovo Derrango, born Thokozani Ndlovu, took to his Twitter account to post a mini-lecture on how exactly musicians earn money from their talents, how most of it ends up going to record labels and other parties and how local radio and TV stations deprive musicians of royalties by not playing their music.

Ok today we will have to open the public discussion on #WhyMusiciansDieBroke — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

There are so many underlying reasons to this. It needs an open mind and fair discussion. We have to speak about these things and educate others - not only those in the business but also the public who are always quick to comment but dont understand the industry! — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

Does anyone know how much money goes to the musician per CD? Per download? Per stream? — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

Does anyone know how much is actually costs to make a song. From the first beat, to vocal, to engineers and right till the last step? — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

Here's an idea of how online music downloads/purchases really work. Digest this. pic.twitter.com/RW9hy5yrDo — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

Per CD this is how much goes to musicians/Bands/Artists. Who do the actual work. pic.twitter.com/Sfo3l78ZCO — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

So do u see how much money is kost along the way? Do u see how much artists go through? Money is stuck in corporate buildings under the disguise of "building the artists" — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

Then we have to move to royalties. Each song u see on TV or hear on radio is supposed to be paid royalties. Which also go through the same racord label/publishers tunnel. Then you still have to split with: Producers, song writer/Composer/guitarist or whoever is involved. — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

The problem is not just the little money that finally gets to artists. It's not having enough platforms for airplay. Meaning yo radio stations n TV channels are systematically controlled by monopolies to promote Abo Lil Wayne. And all these artists that poison people mentally — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

This is what I mean. You people dont know about this because u do not want to believe or research such info. So u remain a clueless citizen just ready to bully celebs online. pic.twitter.com/3pk8nAT4Dj — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

Like does it make sense 2 be paying BILLIONS to Americans who are already filthy rich n a few millions to be shared among SA artists. Is there really logic n sense in this? R we being lead or sold by our leaders? We are still slaves of the system n it'll all documented in numbers — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

Here are some numbers to go through n understand that will give u a little bit of understanding on how we're being tricked. I will share some of the links to documents but u will need to have time to sit n read them coz they're long documents explaining y they need to enslave us pic.twitter.com/gmjpZYYWFq — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018

We really need to deal with issues with an open mind. I admit - I used to like expensive things. It's part of growing up kodwa I've grown n learned to invest in other businesses. Allow others to find themselves nabo n dont judge a person not knowing them or their story — Lvovo (@LvovoSA) August 14, 2018