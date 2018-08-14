MPs concerned with SABC board resignations

Three people have resigned, and a fourth declined the appointment to the board.

CAPE TOWN - Less than a year since a new South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board was appointed to turn around the public broadcaster, Parliament is again preparing to interview candidates to fill vacancies.

Parliament's Communications Committee says it needs to understand why directors are resigning after having served only a few months.

Parliament has received 80 nominations to fill the empty seats on the 12-member SABC board.

But since that advertisement was placed, a fourth seat has become vacant following the resignation of Victor Rambau last month.

Rachel Kalidass was first to resign nine months ago over the choice of a new chief executive officer.

Chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana says the committee must decide whether to hear from her and others who have resigned.

“That we must understand as to why people come and go. So that when they embark on this exercise, at least we are fully aware.”

The committee will be shortlisting 12 candidates next week, with the view of conducting interviews by the end of the month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)