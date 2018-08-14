[WATCH] Mo Salah referred to police for allegedly using phone while driving
In a video shared on social media, Salah appears to be texting while fans, including children, surround his car.
CAPE TOWN – Liverpool has referred forward Mohamed Salah to police after he was filmed allegedly using his phone behind the wheel.
In a video shared on social media, Salah appears to be texting while fans, including children, surround his car. His vehicle was stationary at the time. People around the car could be seen taking selfies as they attempted to get Salah’s attention. However, he later drives off.
U were alright in Rome @MoSalah and didnt have to deal with this but ok pic.twitter.com/7lJZi0sNpo— Cengizinho (@Tottieist) August 14, 2018
According to BBC, a spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said they had alerted police after discussions with the player.
A spokesperson is quoted as saying: “The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture.
"We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally.
"Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter."
Local police also shared a tweet to confirm it’s investigating the incident.
ℹ️ We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving. This has been passed to the relevant department. Thanks for letting us know 👍— MerPolCC (@MerPolCC) August 13, 2018
