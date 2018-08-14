[WATCH] Mo Salah referred to police for allegedly using phone while driving

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

[WATCH] Mo Salah referred to police for allegedly using phone while driving

In a video shared on social media, Salah appears to be texting while fans, including children, surround his car.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah in action during his team’s Premier League clash against West Ham United. Picture: @LFC/Twitter
Liverpool’s Mo Salah in action during his team’s Premier League clash against West Ham United. Picture: @LFC/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Liverpool has referred forward Mohamed Salah to police after he was filmed allegedly using his phone behind the wheel.

In a video shared on social media, Salah appears to be texting while fans, including children, surround his car. His vehicle was stationary at the time. People around the car could be seen taking selfies as they attempted to get Salah’s attention. However, he later drives off.

According to BBC, a spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said they had alerted police after discussions with the player.

A spokesperson is quoted as saying: “The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture.

"We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally.

"Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter."

Local police also shared a tweet to confirm it’s investigating the incident.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA