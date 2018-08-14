Masutha denies role in Zuma, Nxasana golden handshake negotiations
On Monday, the Constitutional Court confirmed former prosecution boss Mxolisi Nxasana’s R17 million golden handshake was invalid.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha has denied playing any role in the settlement agreement between former President Jacob Zuma and former prosecution boss Mxolisi Nxasana, saying he merely provided administrative support.
On Monday, the Constitutional Court confirmed Nxasana’s R17 million golden handshake was invalid, finding that it was the result of an abuse of power by Zuma.
On Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday, Nxasana questioned why Masutha was not being challenged for his role in the deal.
LISTEN: I stood my ground against Zuma - Nxasana
The Constitutional Court found that Zuma effectively bought out of office Nxasana, which compromised the independence of the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
While the court found Nxasana was not entirely innocent, he questioned why Masutha was not being held to account.
Masutha says he played no role in reaching the deal.
“It is an agreement that was entered into between the head of state and erstwhile NDPP, I wasn’t party to those negotiations at all. I was in privy even as to how those calculations were arrived at.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
