Minnie’s death comes just a few days after his book, written in collaboration with investigative journalist Chris Steyn, was published.

JOHANNESBURG - The woman who edited the controversial book The Lost Boys of Bird Island says that co-author Mark Minnie feared for his life but continued to seek justice for the victims of an apartheid-era paedophilia ring.

Minnie’s body was discovered in Port Elizabeth on Monday night, with a bullet wound to the head and a firearm next to him.

He met with additional sources last week, after his book was published, who came forward with more information implicating three former National Party ministers, including Magnus Malan, as central figures in the paedophilia ring.

Assistant editor at the Daily Maverick Marianne Thamm says through editing the book she came to believe Minnie was under threat.

“Mark [Minnie] had a second book that he planned to write. He has two children, who he loved and was proud of. I’m not sure what his state of mind was, but we just communicated last week, and the communication was upbeat, he was enthusiastic.”

During media interviews, Minnie said that he would provide more evidence to be used and tested in court around revelations in the book.

A friend discovered Minnie’s body on Monday night, outside a Port Elizabeth house.

At this stage, police do not suspect any foul play but are still investigating.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)