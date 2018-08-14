Man convicted of raping, killing cousin (14) sentenced to 30 years

Moegamat Yaghyah Robyn sexually assaulted and killed Camron Britz in July last year and dumped her body in a field.

CAPE TOWN - A 20-year-old man accused of raping and killing his 14-year-old cousin in Ocean View has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Moegamat Yaghyah Robyn was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday after he was convicted in June.

He sexually assaulted and killed Camron Britz in July last year and dumped her body in a field.

Robyn lured the young girl away from a community bonfire under the pretence that her father was looking for her and then raped her.

A post-mortem revealed that Britz was strangled and suffocated after she was sexually assaulted.

Her half-naked body was found in a field near her home a day after she went missing.

Robyn lived at the same complex as the victim and she was last seen in his company.

His DNA was found in specimen swabs taken from Britz's body.

