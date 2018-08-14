Man arrested in Bellville for human trafficking

He was apprehended at the weekend after a young woman managed to escape from a house earlier this year, where she was being kept against her will

CAPE TOWN - A man’s been arrested in Bellville and will be charged with human trafficking.

He was apprehended at the weekend after a young woman managed to escape from a house earlier this year, where she was being kept against her will.

The 21-year-old woman was apparently forced into prostitution.

Earlier this year, a man who allegedly forced a 37-year-old woman into a life of drugs and sex work, was arrested, also in Bellville.

