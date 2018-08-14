Man arrested following George protests

On Tuesday morning, tyres were burnt and there were reports of stone throwing.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man following a protest in Thembalethu in George.

The demonstration appears to have been taxi-related.

Thembalethu police spokesperson Dumile Gwavu said: “The man has been arrested for public violence [and] the situation now is back to normal. Police are still monitoring the situation as well.”

Meanwhile, in Atlantis, disgruntled residents took to the streets over a lack of housing and service delivery.

Witsand residents blocked roads with burning tyres.

In Tulbagh, law enforcement is monitoring after disruptive demonstrations.

At the same time, it's quiet in Hout Bay but authorities are keeping a close eye on the Hangberg community.

