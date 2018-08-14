Man arrested following George protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
Go

Man arrested following George protests

On Tuesday morning, tyres were burnt and there were reports of stone throwing.

Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man following a protest in Thembalethu in George.

The demonstration appears to have been taxi-related.

On Tuesday morning, tyres were burnt and there were reports of stone throwing.

Thembalethu police spokesperson Dumile Gwavu said: “The man has been arrested for public violence [and] the situation now is back to normal. Police are still monitoring the situation as well.”

Meanwhile, in Atlantis, disgruntled residents took to the streets over a lack of housing and service delivery.

Witsand residents blocked roads with burning tyres.

In Tulbagh, law enforcement is monitoring after disruptive demonstrations.

At the same time, it's quiet in Hout Bay but authorities are keeping a close eye on the Hangberg community.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA