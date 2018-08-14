London police treating crash outside UK Parliament as terror-related
One man has been detained on suspicion of terrorist offences, after the car he was driving hit pedestrians and crashed into a barrier outside the UK Parliament.
LONDON - London police have confirmed they are treating Tuesday morning's incident outside the Houses of Parliament as terror-related.
One man has been detained on suspicion of terrorist offences, after the car he was driving hit pedestrians and crashed into a barrier outside the UK Parliament.
The crash happened at the site of an attack 18 months ago which killed five people and injured fifty others.
Armed police, paramedics, and firefighters rushed to Westminster during the morning rush hour and cordoned off a large area. Police officers surrounded a silver car which had hit several cyclists and arrested a man wearing a puffa jacket.
He was quickly handcuffed and led away as the injured were treated. No-one has been killed and no-one has life-threatening injuries.
Scotland Yard has refused to rule out terrorism but eyewitnesses say the driver appeared to deliberately target members of the public.
Armed officers police dogs have been stationed around Parliament Square. The area has been surrounded with steel and concrete security barriers since the attack in March 2017.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
