Liverpool refer Salah to police over alleged phone use while driving

No specific details have been released about when or where the video, which appears to show Mohamed Salah using a phone while driving, was taken or by whom.

BENGALURU - Liverpool have referred forward Mohamed Salah to the Merseyside Police over a video which appears to show the Egyptian using his mobile phone while driving.

No specific details have been released about when or where the video was taken, or by whom.

“The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture,” an LFC spokesman told British media.

“We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally.

“Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter.”

Merseyside Police confirmed they were aware of the footage.

“We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving,” the Merseyside Police Contact Centre said on their official Twitter account.

“This has been passed to the relevant department.”