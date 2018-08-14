Liverpool refer Salah to police over alleged phone use while driving
No specific details have been released about when or where the video, which appears to show Mohamed Salah using a phone while driving, was taken or by whom.
BENGALURU - Liverpool have referred forward Mohamed Salah to the Merseyside Police over a video which appears to show the Egyptian using his mobile phone while driving.
No specific details have been released about when or where the video was taken, or by whom.
“The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture,” an LFC spokesman told British media.
“We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally.
“Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter.”
Merseyside Police confirmed they were aware of the footage.
“We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving,” the Merseyside Police Contact Centre said on their official Twitter account.
“This has been passed to the relevant department.”
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.