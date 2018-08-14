[LISTEN] Why the rand is going down, down, down…

JOHANNESBURG - Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Saville from the Gordon Institute of Business Science and Rand Merchant Bank Strategist John Cairns about the weakening state of the rand.

Saville says the term contagion seems to be what’s affecting most of the emerging economies as due to their tight links and over-reliance on some commodities.

The rand is one of the most deeply traded emerging market currencies, making it susceptible to swings in sentiment on global markets.

