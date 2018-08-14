[LISTEN] Nxasana: I stood my ground against Zuma

Radio 702 | Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa interviewed former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana following a Constitutional Court ruling.

JOHANNESBURG - The search is on for a new National Director of Public Prosecutions after the Constitutional Court set aside Shaun Abrahams’ appointment.

The court said Abrahams was the beneficiary of the abuse of power by former President Jacob Zuma.

It also found that found former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana's settlement was constitutionally invalid.

Nxasana says that he was placed under pressure but stood his ground against Zuma.

