[LISTEN] How the City of Joburg is dealing with CBD muggings
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba about the scourge of crime in the City.
JOHANNESBURG – A video that has gone viral online which appears to show a robbery in broad daylight in the Johannesburg CBD has sparked outrage on social media.
The video shows a man struggling with other three men at Small Street Mall in the Joburg city centre as onlookers watch from a safe distance without helping him, and the suspects make off with their ill-gotten gains.
WATCH: The video that sparked all the outrage
While it's unclear when the video was shot, it has also sparked outrage from the Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to the mayor about the scourge of crime in the city and the promises he made last year to tackle it.
“It makes it really difficult to control crime because today, we don't deal with crime by beating up people, you need technology, you need the latest methods in ensuring that you can track down those criminal elements.”
Listen to the audio for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
