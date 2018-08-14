[LISTEN] ‘DA in real trouble over Mashaba & Zille tweets’
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa says the official opposition party needs to ditch its divisive leaders or face the ire of the voters next year.
JOHANNESBURG – With the Democratic Alliance (DA) increasing under the public spotlight for its internal challenges, Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa says the official opposition party is in trouble.
This comes after controversial tweets involving Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille that have angered many users of the social media network.
Bingwa also questions the silence of some of the leaders in the party such as Mmusi Maimane, Phumzile Van Damme and John Steenhuisen.
"And I’m not convinced the mayor really means we must also separate families and lock children up in cages using the very Bible verses that were quoted to support slavery as part of immigration control."
Listen to the audio for more.
