[LISTEN] Author reveals details of research on Steinhoff scandal

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed James-Brent Styan, author of 'Steinhoff: Inside SA’s Biggest Corporate Crash'.

CAPE TOWN - James-Brent Styan has shared details of his research and writing journey of Steinhoff: Inside SA’s Biggest Corporate Crash.

Through interviews with trustworthy sources, revelations from confidential documents and in-depth research about Steinhoff’s history, Styan uncovers what's happening behind the scenes.

"Nobody is blameless. I think some barbs are aimed at everyone, including the investment industry. But I think they were happy with the share price going up."

The story of Steinhoff, Markus Jooste and the Stellenbosch Boys has been described as a gripping financial thriller that will be told as a cautionary tale or a salacious scandal.

Listen to the audio above for more.