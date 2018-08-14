Limpopo ANC cagey on action against party leaders implicated in VBS saga

The ANC’s Donald Selamolela won’t say if they will push for these leaders to be held accountable.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has told Eyewitness News that while it wants all those implicated in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank to be held to account, it won’t say what action it will take against two of its leaders implicated in the saga, calling their complicity mere speculation.

City Press reported at the weekend that the provincial party’s leaders met with the ANC top six last week in a last-ditch political attempt to save the bank.

But Luthuli House released a statement on Monday rubbishing the reports, saying that the party’s officials never discussed a rescue plan for the bank.

Earlier this year, the reserve bank placed the mutual bank under curatorship following a liquidity crisis and allegations of widespread corruption by its own executives.

There are key ANC Leaders in Limpopo that are allegedly directly implicated in the VBS saga, with claims that they helped facilitate the illegal deposits by municipalities with the bank.

“We’re very cautious about this matter.”

Selamolela says that the ANC is serious about holding those responsible to account but when asked if the party will support motions of no confidence against mayors and municipal managers who insisted on investing in the bank, against the advice of Treasury, he had the following reply:

“We don’t want this matter to be used to settle political scores.”

He says while the ANC in Limpopo wants the bank to be saved, there is no practical plan yet on how to go about this.

(Edited by Lleeto M Khoza)