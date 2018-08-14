Kaizer Chiefs jersey internationally in demand after voted world’s best kit
Kaizer Chiefs’ 2018/19 playing jersey has received International critical acclaim after being voted as the world’s best kit by UK-based football magazine FourFourTwo.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership Club Kaizer Chiefs’ new 2018/19 playing jersey has received International critical acclaim after it was voted as the world’s best kit by UK-based football magazine FourFourTwo.
The acknowledgement has seen a rise in demand for the Amakhosi jersey globally.
The magazine said on its website: “Oh yes. Kaizer Chiefs have produced two delightful kits for the current season: first‚ a gold home jersey with black strips which represent ‘traditional spears rising together to create a sense of motion and unity on the field’. The second is a stunning purple-bodied‚ black-sleeved change strip with some fetching splashes of gold on the collar‚ crest and Nike swoosh. Now‚ where can we buy one… or 10?”
The 2018/19 jersey tailor-made just for our Queens.— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 16, 2018
Shop the women's jersey: https://t.co/S5q7LMHDOL#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/4XR3yevTGT
New season. New threads. Same iconic club.— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 16, 2018
Which of our royal looks are you going to sport this season? 💛💜
Shop now: https://t.co/S5q7LMHDOL#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/dejw56zsb5
