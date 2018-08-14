Henri Van Breda in bid to appeal conviction, sentencing

Henri van Breda was handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother, 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister and one year for obstructing justice.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted killer Henri van Breda will on Tuesday bring an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Throughout the trial, Van Breda denied that he attacked his family at their Stellenbosch home in 2015.

Van Breda’s legal team is today expected to give reasons why the convicted killer should be granted leave to appeal his sentence.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose the application and has previously stated that should the defence go to the Supreme Court of Appeal, it will continue fighting.

During sentencing proceedings, the State argued that there were no compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

The defence told the court that Van Breda was a first-time offender.

Van Breda has maintained his innocence.

Judge Siraj Desai ruled that Van Breda lacked remorse and failed to give a reason for the murders.

He found that the attack at the hands of the young man was excessive and savage.

