Henri Van Breda in bid to appeal conviction, sentencing
Henri van Breda was handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother, 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister and one year for obstructing justice.
CAPE TOWN - Convicted killer Henri van Breda will on Tuesday bring an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.
Van Breda was handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother, 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister and one year for obstructing justice.
Throughout the trial, Van Breda denied that he attacked his family at their Stellenbosch home in 2015.
Van Breda’s legal team is today expected to give reasons why the convicted killer should be granted leave to appeal his sentence.
But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose the application and has previously stated that should the defence go to the Supreme Court of Appeal, it will continue fighting.
During sentencing proceedings, the State argued that there were no compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.
The defence told the court that Van Breda was a first-time offender.
Van Breda has maintained his innocence.
Judge Siraj Desai ruled that Van Breda lacked remorse and failed to give a reason for the murders.
He found that the attack at the hands of the young man was excessive and savage.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa hopes to appoint acting NDPP after consulting Justice Minister
-
[CARTOON] Righting the Scales of Justice
-
Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy
-
Shaun Abrahams ‘disappointed’ with ConCourt judgment
-
AfriForum's land expropriation list fake, says dept
-
Nxasana: ConCourt ruling a vindication for me
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.