Hawks arrest suspected human trafficker in Bellville
CAPE TOWN - A suspected human trafficker has been arrested in connection with an illicit syndicate operating in Bellville.
The 40-year-old man was nabbed over the weekend after a victim escaped the operation and alerted authorities.
The victim claims she was lured into the ring while looking for accommodation and was forced into a life of drugs and prostitution.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase says more arrests are expected in the case.
“He is expected [to appear] at the Bellville Magistrates Court today, facing a charge of human trafficking.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
