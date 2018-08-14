Hawks arrest suspected human trafficker in Bellville

The 40-year-old man was nabbed over the weekend after a victim escaped the operation and alerted authorities.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected human trafficker has been arrested in connection with an illicit syndicate operating in Bellville.

The 40-year-old man was nabbed over the weekend after a victim escaped the operation and alerted authorities.

The victim claims she was lured into the ring while looking for accommodation and was forced into a life of drugs and prostitution.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase says more arrests are expected in the case.

“He is expected [to appear] at the Bellville Magistrates Court today, facing a charge of human trafficking.”

