Hangberg community leader vows to continue protest until fisherman’s body found

CAPE TOWN - A Hangberg community leader has vowed residents won't stop protesting until the body of a local fisherman is found.

Durick van Blerk was one of three fishermen who were apparently confronted by anti-poaching officials over the weekend.

Two of his crewmen were arrested, but the 25-year-old is still missing at sea. It's unclear if he fell or jumped in the water to avoid being arrested. The incident sparked violent protests.

Community leader Warren Abrahams says: “The fight will go from here until we find Durick van Blerk’s body. We will never rest because an injustice has been done to us as a community.”

WATCH: Police continue search for missing Hangberg fisherman

