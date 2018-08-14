Gold Fields shares down by 6% after job cuts announcement
As part of its plan, the bullion producer warns its likely to cut around 1,100 jobs. That’s about 30% of its workforce.
JOHANNESBURG - Shares in Gold Fields are down about 6% after the mining firm announced plans to slash costs at its struggling South Deep mine.
As part of its plan, the bullion producer warns its likely to cut around 1,100 jobs. That’s about 30% of its workforce.
South Deep, the company's last South African asset, has faced operational obstacles in tough geological setting three kilometres below the surface.
Spokesperson Sven Lunsche explains: “We operate on around 6,000 people. But we’ve been trying for years through different shifts and brought in foreign experts, but we’re not in the position to right side the mine yet. We’ve had numerous interventions and failed to do so.”
The announcement comes just a week after Impala Platinum warned it may have to cut 13,000 jobs.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.