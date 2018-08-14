Gold Fields plans to slash jobs in mine restructure

The bullion producer said it would restructure its last South African asset as it can no longer sustain losses.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Gold Fields said on Tuesday it plans to slash costs at its problematic South Deep mine, including cutting 1,100 jobs, around 30% of its workforce.

The firm also said it expects headline earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to be unchanged at $0.08 per share compared with the previous reporting period.