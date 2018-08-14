GLRU suspends player for fighting, cleared of racism

The Golden Lions Rugby Union has suspended a Roodepoort Rugby Club player for fighting but has found no evidence of racism, as alleged by a Wanderers Rugby Club player.

CAPE TOWN - On Monday, the Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU) released its findings on an alleged racist incident during a match between Roodepoort Rugby Club and Wanderers Rugby Club on 25 April 2018.

The Wanderers club alleged that their players were verbally and physically abused by Roodepoort club players and spectators.

Wanderers also claimed that Roodepoort players used the K-word on black players in their team.

After an internal investigation by Roodepoort Rugby Club found no evidence of racial abuse, the GLRU conducted its own disciplinary committee hearing.

The case was based on the evidence of Sanele Ngcobo and Dawie Giezen.

"The DC found Sanele Ngcobo to be an honest and truthful witness with regard to the incident and altercation that occurred on 26 April 2018," the GLRU said in a statement.

Ngcobo testified that a racial slur was made but could not identify who exactly made the slur.

"In absence of any evidence provided by either Mr Sanele Ngcobo and/or Mr. Dawie Giezen the outcome was based on evidence provided," the GLRU said.

"On count two, striking another player with a hand, arm or fist, Roodepoort Rugby Club player Ruben Chambers pleaded guilty and was "suspended for four games, whereof three games are suspended until the end of the 2019 season, on condition that he is not found guilty of contravening Rule 10(A) of the Laws of Rugby", the GLRU said.