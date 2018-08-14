Gautrain expects full resumption of services after strike ends

The parties reached an agreement earlier on Monday including an 8% wage hike, and a minimum wage entry level of R8,500.

JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain says it expects a full resumption of services on Tuesday morning after a three-week-long worker strike.

The train operator says its operational schedule will be updated and commuters should expect things to be back to normal.

The parties reached an agreement on Monday, including an 8% wage hike, and a minimum wage entry level of R8,500.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says passengers who have been unable to utilise their weekly or monthly train products as a result of the strike will be compensated for unused trips and no admin fee will be applied.

She says the reduced service that has been operational throughout the strike will be further enhanced for today.

“We’re very pleased to advise that the strike which commenced on 30 July for wage negotiations between the Bombela Operating Company and Untu has ended.”

The Federation of Unions of South Africa has threatened litigation against the Gautrain company should it continue to refuse to make public its financial statements.

The United Transport & Allied Trade Union says it will fight until those financial statements are no longer a secret and it knows in what profit margins is the company operating in.

WATCH: #GautrainStrike comes to an end

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)