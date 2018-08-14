Gautrain expects full resumption of services after strike ends
The parties reached an agreement earlier on Monday including an 8% wage hike, and a minimum wage entry level of R8,500.
JOHANNESBURG – Gautrain says it expects a full resumption of services on Tuesday morning after a three-week-long worker strike.
The train operator says its operational schedule will be updated and commuters should expect things to be back to normal.
The parties reached an agreement on Monday, including an 8% wage hike, and a minimum wage entry level of R8,500.
Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says passengers who have been unable to utilise their weekly or monthly train products as a result of the strike will be compensated for unused trips and no admin fee will be applied.
She says the reduced service that has been operational throughout the strike will be further enhanced for today.
“We’re very pleased to advise that the strike which commenced on 30 July for wage negotiations between the Bombela Operating Company and Untu has ended.”
Please see updates at https://t.co/DW0zKBLj7Z pic.twitter.com/DRoPjk16pM— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) August 13, 2018
The Federation of Unions of South Africa has threatened litigation against the Gautrain company should it continue to refuse to make public its financial statements.
The United Transport & Allied Trade Union says it will fight until those financial statements are no longer a secret and it knows in what profit margins is the company operating in.
WATCH: #GautrainStrike comes to an end
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Shaun Abrahams ‘disappointed’ with ConCourt judgment
-
[CARTOON] Righting the Scales of Justice
-
Maimane gives reasons for moving away from BEE policy
-
'There’s absolutely nothing racist about anything I have ever said or done'
-
Ramaphosa hopes to appoint acting NDPP after consulting Justice Minister
-
AfriForum's land expropriation list fake, says dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.