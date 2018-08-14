Former Lions hooker Reynecke in critical condition after stroke

The 36-year-old suffered a stroke last Thursday and is in ICU with doctors waiting for the clots to subside before operating.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Lions hooker and current SuperSport Afrikaans rugby commentator Ethienne Reynecke is in a critical condition after suffering a stroke due to blood clots in his brain.

The 36-year-old suffered a stroke last Thursday and is in ICU with doctors waiting for the clots to subside before operating.

Reynecke played 44 times for the Golden Lions, while also representing the Cheetahs, Western Province, Stormers and Saracens and Connacht.