Fawu demands Treasury help Sars fight illicit crime

Fawu spokesperson Dominique Martin says the food, tobacco and cosmetics industry are losing money through sales of illegal counterfeit goods.

JOHANNESBURG - The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) has marched to the National Treasury on Church Square in Pretoria, demanding Treasury's help in fighting illicit crime.

Fawu spokesperson Dominique Martin says the food, tobacco and cosmetics industry are losing money through sales of illegal counterfeit goods.

Martin says Treasury should equip the South African Revenue Service (Sars) with money, so it can monitor borders where unlawful goods are flowing in from the neighbouring countries.

“Sars must specifically clamp down on all illegal factories that you can find around South Africa that are manufacturing all kinds of fake goods, like cigarettes, sweets or cosmetic products.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)