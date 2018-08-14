Fawu demands Treasury help Sars fight illicit crime
JOHANNESBURG - The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) has marched to the National Treasury on Church Square in Pretoria, demanding Treasury's help in fighting illicit crime.
Fawu spokesperson Dominique Martin says the food, tobacco and cosmetics industry are losing money through sales of illegal counterfeit goods.
Martin says Treasury should equip the South African Revenue Service (Sars) with money, so it can monitor borders where unlawful goods are flowing in from the neighbouring countries.
“Sars must specifically clamp down on all illegal factories that you can find around South Africa that are manufacturing all kinds of fake goods, like cigarettes, sweets or cosmetic products.”
[MARCH DAY]: Workers almost at the @TreasuryRSA to hand over the memorandum. #NotJustAJob #FAWUMarch pic.twitter.com/Jr0IjpAbZr— FAWU Media (@fawu_media) August 14, 2018
Both parties now signing the memorandum. #NotJustAJob #FAWUMarch pic.twitter.com/TW5pDp3iiR— FAWU Media (@fawu_media) August 14, 2018
[MARCH DAY]: Workers getting ready to go hand over the memorandum at @TreasuryRSA. #NotJustAJob #FAWUMarch pic.twitter.com/CKgHvPsiRI— FAWU Media (@fawu_media) August 14, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
