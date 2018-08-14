Ethiopian forces kill at least 40 in east - regional official

ADDIS ABABA – At least 40 people were killed by security forces in eastern Ethiopia at the weekend, a senior regional official said on Monday.

“The victims were all ethnic Oromos. The perpetrators were members of a paramilitary force,” said Negeri Lencho, spokesman for the Oromiya state administration.

The area has been plagued by instability.