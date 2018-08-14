Eskom warns of loadshedding risk for Tuesday

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says that the recent protests created a power backlog.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned of a low risk of rotational loadshedding during the day, with an increased probability this evening.

The power utility has encouraged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly to ease demand.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says that recent protests created a power backlog.

She says that there'll be a chance of loadshedding for the rest of the month.

"For a period of about 30 days, the system will continue to be constrained as we recover."