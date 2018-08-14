Eskom: Cutting power to defaulting municipalities a last resort

Eskom says they are owed around R15 billion rand by defaulting councils.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it will only cut electricity to defaulting municipalities as a last resort.

It's been reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not intervene as businesses urge him to stop the power utility from plunging municipalities into darkness.

Eskom says they are owed around R15 billion rand by defaulting councils.

However, acting spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says they are still in talks with these municipalities.

“We constantly review the payment arrangement adherence by the municipalities and renew the methods should it required. We interrupt supply to the municipalities as the very last resort.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)