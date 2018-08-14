Popular Topics
Disgruntled Hout Bay residents, fisheries authorities to meet over poaching

Tensions have surfaced in Hangberg after an alleged poacher went missing at sea during an anti-poaching operation.

Police monitor the situation in Hout Bay after violent protests by residents on 12 June 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
Police monitor the situation in Hout Bay after violent protests by residents on 12 June 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Fisheries officials plan to meet with a disgruntled Hout Bay community this week to discuss poaching.

Tensions have surfaced in Hangberg after an alleged poacher went missing at sea during an anti-poaching operation.

Two others were arrested and disgruntled Hangberg residents say it's claimed that Durick van Blerk was shot before he fell into the water.

The Fisheries Department's Khaye Nkwanyana says the three suspected poachers were tracked down during a police operation.

He says information from the police task force suggests that Van Blerk jumped overboard while trying to resist arrest.

Nkwanyana says the claims will be investigated. He adds that they'll meet with the community later this week.

“We are busy with engagements with the community. We understand exactly that this type of conduct constitutes a crime and we have a responsibility to apprehend anyone who poaches.”

The search for the 25-year-old man continues.

WATCH: Police continue search for missing Hangberg fisherman

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

