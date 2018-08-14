DA to ‘go by the book’ in process to select new Knysna mayor
Mark Willemse took over the position, after Eleanore Bouw-Spies was ousted through a motion of no confidence sponsored by the ANC.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane wants to go by the book in appointing a new mayor for Knysna.
Mark Willemse took over the position after Eleanore Bouw-Spies was ousted through a motion of no confidence sponsored by the African National Congress (ANC) in June. It later emerged that some DA councillors voted with the ANC.
LISTEN: Battle for Knysna: Mayor defends decision to oust Bouw-Spies
At the time, DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela labelled the move a coup.
Maimane has assured that service delivery is not being adversely affected by leadership turbulence in some municipalities led by the DA.
“The mayor of Knysna was elected on the back on a mandate that doesn’t come from the DA. He wasn’t put through a selection panel which ensures he’s the best person for the job. Naturally, what we’ll do, is set up a panel and get the best candidate for the people of Knysna.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
