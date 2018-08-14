City of CT still ‘testing’ electric buses

The city says multiple tests and inspections have been undertaken over the past eight months to check whether the buses are suitable.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's still testing electric buses and has refuted claims that they are not fit for the city's streets.

The municipality held a media briefing on Tuesday in reaction to a Sunday Times report that suggests the 11 busses are not suitable for steep routes around the city.

The city says multiple tests and inspections have been undertaken over the past eight months to check whether the buses are suitable.

It says the first testing period started in October 2017 and the third and final inspection was conducted on 4 July.

Transport MMC Brett Herron says the second testing period confirmed that the buses met the city's requirements.

Herron adds this was again confirmed in July.

“They were also tested independently by an independent engines performance company and they passed the test.”

The city says it can only take delivery of the buses following the outcome of the current investigation expected before the end of the year.

The buses will be deployed on the N2 Express Route, which includes Khayelitsha and Mitchell's Plain.