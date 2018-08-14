Body of missing boy (2) found at Klip River

-
Source: Death toll in Genoa bridge collapse rises to 35World
-
Trump calls former ‘Apprentice’ star turned White House aide a ‘dog’World
-
Russia backs non-dollar trade with Turkey, no promise of help amid lira crisisWorld
-
Abrahams all packed up and ready to goLocal
-
UK banks turn to alerts to keep customers loyalBusiness
-
Minister Shabangu berates Sassa officialsLocal
-
-
-
Look for other options before retrenching, Mantashe tells minesBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand rebounds from 2-year low hit on MondayBusiness
-
Body of missing boy (2) found at Klip RiverLocal
-
Those responsible for fraudulent VBS deposits ‘will be held accountable’Business
-
Liverpool refer Salah to police over alleged phone use while drivingSport
-
Former Lions hooker Reynecke in critical condition after strokeSport
-
Rassie doesn’t fear for his jobSport
-
Kaizer Chiefs jersey internationally in demand after voted world’s best kitSport
-
Boks wary of Ledesma’s influence on the PumasSport
-
Stokes found not guilty of affray over street fight - BBCSport
-
Demi Lovato ‘overdosed’ on same drug that killed PrinceLifestyle
-
Aretha Franklin 'alert' at homeLifestyle
-
Robin Wright marries Clement Giraudet in low-key ceremonyLifestyle
-
Musician L'vovo tackles tough questions on why musicians die brokeLifestyle
-
Brad Pitt angry with Angelina Jolie's public divorceLifestyle
-
E-cigarette vapour tied to changes in lung cellsLifestyle
-
Paris residents peeved at very public eco-friendly urinalsLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato to undergo 'extensive' rehab programmeLifestyle
-
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish celebrate two year anniversaryLifestyle
-
Cosatu to embark on national strike against job cutsPolitics
-
[WATCH] ANC: Land expropriation without compensation ‘not electioneering slogan’Politics
-
ANC NEC: Expropriation without compensation 'not electioneering slogan'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Nxasana: I stood my ground against ZumaPolitics
-
Limpopo ANC cagey on action against party leaders implicated in VBS sagaPolitics
-
NPA to seek guidance from Ramaphosa over NDPP positionPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Kabila’s decision to step aside won’t change DRC’s power dynamicsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] There’s a reason Siri, Alexa and A.I. are imagined as female – sexismOpinion
-
[OPINION] Trevor Noah is right. People can be both French & AfricanOpinion
-
[OPINION] Can Southern Africa’s liberation movements abandon old bad habits?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Super Rugby 2018: Whirlwind from start to finishOpinion
-
[OPINION] #WomensDay The men we hate, are the boys we raiseOpinion
-
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
-
Bank of Ghana plans to prosecute executives of failed banksAfrica
-
-
Tesla forms three-member panel to decide on any Musk proposalWorld
-
-
Body of missing boy (2) found at Klip River
Police were called after it was reported that two boys, both two years old, fell into the river almost two weeks ago.
JOHANNESBURG - The body of a two-year-old boy has been found by rescue teams at the Klip River near the Walter Sisulu Square informal settlement in Soweto.
Police were called after it was reported that two boys, both two years old, fell into the river almost two weeks ago.
One boy was rescued soon after the incident while the other boy could not be found until Tuesday.
The police's Hitler Ngwenya said: “Today they were searching at the river about a kilometre from where the child drowned… unfortunately, the child was declared deceased. We have opened a case for further investigations.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
