Body of missing boy (2) found at Klip River

Police were called after it was reported that two boys, both two years old, fell into the river almost two weeks ago.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a two-year-old boy has been found by rescue teams at the Klip River near the Walter Sisulu Square informal settlement in Soweto.

Police were called after it was reported that two boys, both two years old, fell into the river almost two weeks ago.

One boy was rescued soon after the incident while the other boy could not be found until Tuesday.

The police's Hitler Ngwenya said: “Today they were searching at the river about a kilometre from where the child drowned… unfortunately, the child was declared deceased. We have opened a case for further investigations.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

