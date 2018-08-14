Bellville online dating scammer appears in court

Members of the Hawks arrested Tochukwu Christopher Udeh last week.

CAPE TOWN - A man has appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting victims through an online dating scam.

It's believed the 27-year-old is part of a syndicate operating in Cape Town.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase explains: “Their modus operandi includes using fake profiles on online-based dating sites. Following, their unsuspecting victims would then be tricked into sending money or purchasing gifts for the fraudsters.”

Several electronic equipment that includes laptops, smartphones, bank cards and documents of a shipment on transit from a victim in Australia were seized.

The accused is expected to apply for bail when the case resumes later in August.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)