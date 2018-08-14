Authorities don't suspect foul play in author Mark Minnie's death, for now

-
Authorities don't suspect foul play in author Mark Minnie's death, for nowLocal
[LISTEN] Why the rand is going down, down, down…Business
The world's plastic problem in numbersWorld
[LISTEN] Nxasana: I stood my ground against ZumaPolitics
Nxasana: Others need to be questioned about payoutLocal
Nxasana: Others need to be questioned about payoutLocal
Man arrested in Bellville for human traffickingLocal
Ramaphosa: Govt, private sector in partnership to eradicate pit toiletsLocal
[WATCH LIVE] Justice Ministry briefs on corruption by state attorneysLocal
[WATCH] Mo Salah referred to police for allegedly using phone while drivingSport
Pouille outlasts Murray in Cincinnati openerSport
Serena dominates in return at Cincinnati MastersSport
Jantjies, Mapoe commit to Lions until 2019Sport
Etzebeth set to start after long layoffSport
Important thing is how well Woods has played, says Ryder Cup captainSport
Paris residents peeved at very public eco-friendly urinalsLifestyle
Demi Lovato to undergo 'extensive' rehab programmeLifestyle
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish celebrate two year anniversaryLifestyle
Paris Jackson has surgery on 'golf ball' abscessLifestyle
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber won't rush weddingLifestyle
[ANALYSIS] There’s a reason Siri, Alexa and A.I. are imagined as female – sexismOpinion
Fans offer thoughts, prayers from around the world for Aretha FranklinLifestyle
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: 'The Meg' star dives inLifestyle
[LISTEN] Akiki dolls promote positive self-image among African girlsLifestyle
Limpopo ANC cagey on action against party leaders implicated in VBS sagaPolitics
NPA to seek guidance from Ramaphosa over NDPP positionPolitics
DA to ‘go by the book’ in process to select new Knysna mayorPolitics
Reggie Nkabinde ready to step up as ANCYL leaderPolitics
Panel to find De Lille’s replacement to be establishedPolitics
Shaun Abrahams ‘disappointed’ with ConCourt judgmentLocal
[OPINION] Trevor Noah is right. People can be both French & AfricanOpinion
[OPINION] Can Southern Africa’s liberation movements abandon old bad habits?Opinion
[OPINION] Super Rugby 2018: Whirlwind from start to finishOpinion
[OPINION] #WomensDay The men we hate, are the boys we raiseOpinion
[OPINION] SA may finally be marching towards solutions to sexual violenceOpinion
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Why do some jobs disappear forever after recessions?Business
Eskom: Cutting power to defaulting municipalities a last resortBusiness
Gold Fields plans to slash jobs in mine restructureBusiness
Rand bounces back after Turkey-linked slumpBusiness
Sarb 'nowhere near' intervention on rand - deputy governorBusiness
Gautrain expects full resumption of services after strike endsLocal
Authorities don't suspect foul play in author Mark Minnie's death, for now
Minnie co-authored a controversial book published just last week, which implicates three former National Party ministers as central figures in a paedophilia ring that operated during apartheid.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are combing the scene of the shooting where author of The lost boys of Bird Island Mark Minnie was found dead but, at the moment, the authorities don't suspect any foul play.
Minnie was found dead in Port Elizabeth on Monday night.
He co-authored the controversial book published just last week, which implicates three former National Party ministers, including Magnus Malan, as central figures in a paedophilia ring that operated during apartheid.
Eastern Cape police say that a firearm was found next to his body last night.
Mark Minnie's death comes just a few days after his book, written in collaboration with investigative journalist Chris Steyn, was published.
During media interviews, Minnie said that he would provide more evidence to be used and tested in court around revelations in the book.
A friend discovered Minnie's body last night outside a PE house, with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm next to him.
Police have opened an inquest pending the results of a postmortem.
