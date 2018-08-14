Authorities don't suspect foul play in author Mark Minnie's death, for now

Minnie co-authored a controversial book published just last week, which implicates three former National Party ministers as central figures in a paedophilia ring that operated during apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are combing the scene of the shooting where author of The lost boys of Bird Island Mark Minnie was found dead but, at the moment, the authorities don't suspect any foul play.

Minnie was found dead in Port Elizabeth on Monday night.

He co-authored the controversial book published just last week, which implicates three former National Party ministers, including Magnus Malan, as central figures in a paedophilia ring that operated during apartheid.

Eastern Cape police say that a firearm was found next to his body last night.

Mark Minnie's death comes just a few days after his book, written in collaboration with investigative journalist Chris Steyn, was published.

During media interviews, Minnie said that he would provide more evidence to be used and tested in court around revelations in the book.

A friend discovered Minnie's body last night outside a PE house, with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm next to him.

Police have opened an inquest pending the results of a postmortem.